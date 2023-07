Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Waqa Blake will return for the Paramatta Eels against the Gold Coast Titans in the NRL Premiership this weekend.

After closing off the State of Origin with a win for the New South Wales Blues, Campbell-Gillard, fullback Clinton Gutherson and Mitchell Moses all returned to the starting XIII.

Head Coach Brad Arthur will look to see the Eels maintain their form after six wins in a row.

Paramatta hosts the Titans at CommBank Stadium on Sunday at 8.15pm.