Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Canakaivata ready for new Super Rugby season

Fijian Drua flanker, Elia Canakaivata is gearing up for the next season with determination and a clear vision for improvement.

In an interview with FijiLive, Canakaivata shared his experiences during the off-season and his aspirations for the upcoming matches.

“The off-season is tough but good. We are training well with the new boys, we have been together for the past few weeks, it’s been going well,” said Canakaivata.

The 7s World Cup winner drew inspiration from the Drua players who participated in the World Cup this year, praising their dedication and impact.

“The Drua boys representing the Flying Fijians in the World Cup gave their best and they are an inspiration to the boys back home,”

“For me personally, I aim to improve from my previous games, improve on the small mistakes made,”  he added.

He acknowledged that their performance has motivated the team to strive for excellence in the next Drua season.

The 27-year-old, who made his World Sevens Series debut in Dubai in 2021 and appeared 14 times for the Drua this season, expressed his excitement about playing in the Super Rugby Pacific.

“I used to watch super rugby when I was young, now I’m looking forward to play against them again next year,” he said.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
