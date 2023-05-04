Thursday, May 4, 2023
Canes Fijian trio named in Drua clash

Photo Courtesy: Nine World of Sports/Hurricane Rugby

Three Fijian players have been named in the Hurricanes team for the clash against the host nation Fijian Drua in Round 11 of the Super Rugby Pacific match on Saturday.

Fiji-born lock forward Isaia Walker-Leawere will be celebrating his 50th Hurricanes match on the weekend.

Walker-Leawere, whose father captained Fiji at the Rugby World Cup in 2007, is relishing the opportunity to play this milestone match in front of his family and friends in Fiji.

“It’s pretty buzzy how it’s come full circle and I get to play 50 games for the Hurricanes in Fiji in front of my family, many of whom I don’t really get to see very often,” Walker-Leawere told the club website.

In the backs, Fiji-born winger Kini Naholo will make a start on the wing, with Salesi Rayasi looking to provide impact off the bench.

Rayasi, whose father is former Fiji international Filipe Rayasi, will be returning to Fiji for the first time since he was 10 months old.

Head Coach Jason Holland says the Hurricanes will be hoping to put in a solid performance against the Drua, who are having a strong debut season and will be looking to secure a win in front of their home crowd.

“This is another massive game for us. We are looking forward to playing in a brilliant and unique atmosphere,” he said.

“The Drua are playing some great rugby and scoring some great tries, so we will need to be at our best to beat them.”

The Hurricanes will face the Fijian Drua at 2.05 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Fijian Drua: Haereiti Hetet, Tevita Ikanivere (c), Samuela Tawake, Isoa Nasilasila, Joseva Tamani, Vilive Miramira, Kitione Salawa, Elia Canakaivata, Frank Lomani, Teti Tela, Taniela Rakuro, Kalaveti Ravouvou, Iosefo Masi, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ilaisa Droasese.

Reserves: Mesulame Dolokoto, Livai Natave, Jone Koroi, Etonia Waqa, Meli Derenalagi, Peni Matawalu, Kemu Valetini, Eroni Sau.

Hurricanes: Xavier Numia, Asafo Aumua, Tyrel Lomax, Justin Sangster, Isaia Walker-Leawere, Devan Flanders, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Ardie Savea (c), Cam Roigard, Aidan Morgan, Kini Naholo, Jordie Barrett, Billy Proctor, Julian Savea, Josh Moorby.

Reserves: Jacob Devery, Tevita Mafileo, Owen Franks, TK Howden, Brayden Iose, Jamie Booth, Harry Godfrey, Salesi Rayasi.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
