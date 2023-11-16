Thursday, November 16, 2023
Capable replacements for Muntz: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach Mick Byrne says they have potential fly halves in the team to replace injured Caleb Muntz in the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Muntz has been named in Drua’s 37 member squad but will undergo rehabilitation following his injury prior to the Rugby World Cup and is not expected to feature in the competition next year.

Byrne has named sharpshooter Kemu Valetini, Fiji U20 rookie Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula and former Suva Grammar School kicker Isikeli Rabitu at the flyhalves position as the budding replacements for Muntz.

“Isikeli was named in the development squad last year unfortunately he had a bad shoulder so he had his surgery done and has been here for a year now as the rookie. We saw what Isaiah did for the Under 20.”

“Both are exciting young players, who carry the ball well, they have speed of the mark and it’s up to us to develop these players now to give them the skill sets to become more class 10’s.  They’ve got the talent, speed, desire; they’ve been training really hard and it’s good competition for two young men in that spot. It’s a tough role and tough position to play in a big competition like Super Rugby.”

“With Muntz injured, there’s going to be an opportunity for them. At the end of the day, we have a really good bunch of Number 10’s who we believe can work well together.”

“We have Kemu Valetini and we have seen the leadership quality that he brings to the team and he stepped up when he needed which thousands of fans witnessed against Crusaders. He is also learning and growing at his position.”

Drua’s 2024 season kick starts against the Blues on 24 February at Semenoff Stadium in Whangārei.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
