The Capital Gains Tax exemption on gains made on the disposal of shares if the shares were held by the person before 1 May 2011 will be repealed.

This policy will be effective from 1 July 2023.

All applications still under construction as at 1 July 2023 will be treated in accordance with the new law.

Meanwhile the Warehouse Incentive Package will also be repealed.

This policy will be effective from 1 July 2023 and any applications received before 1 July 2023 will be accepted.