Carnival to raise fund for college dev: Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad opened a three-day carnival in Dreketi community in Vanua Levu to raise funds for Dreketi Central College’s development.

Prof Prasad while officiating said the Government wants to prompt such healthy get together events and effort to empower communities in a big way.

“For me, just watching the diversity and the unity in what you are doing in Dreketi today is an example of what this country should be and that is what we should work towards.”

The purpose of the event is to raise funds for the construction of a new Ablution block and for painting the school blocks.

The new Ablution block is to be constructed closer to the classrooms, currently the students have to walk 20 meters away from the school block to the Ablution block which has been quite challenging especially so during adverse weather conditions.

“We are also making sure that we look after our people, we have increased social welfare allowances, child allowances, and family assistance allowances to make sure we look after our people well.”

“As soon as we came into Government, we made sure we fix the market, fix the heath centre and release the funds for this school to build the classroom which the principal has informed will start very soon.”

The 3-day carnival will have food stalls, a pageant program, rugby and netball competitions.

Artika Ram
Artika Ram
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
