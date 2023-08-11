Catarogo anchors T/Naitasiri`s BOG hopes

France Catarogo, the player who clinched the Battle of the Giants title for Labasa with a thrilling extra-time goal last year, is now gearing up for a new chapter with Tailevu Naitasiri.

This shift has sparked interest as fans are eager to see if he can replicate his past heroics with his new team.

Speaking to FijiLive, Catarogo expressed optimism and a sense of bond with his new teammates.

“I’m adjusting pretty well. There’s a bunch of young boys around, and it feels good to be with players in my age group. Trust is crucial, and I expect them to play positively. If we believe and are on the same page, we can make it through,” he said.

Priyant Mannu, Tailevu Naitasiri’s Coach, highlighted Catarogo’s history and potential contribution.

“France has played for the Fiji U17 National team, and despite his time with teams like Rewa and Labasa, he often had limited game time. We aim to change that. His winning goal for Labasa during last year’s BOG speaks volumes about his capabilities. We anticipate he will be in top form this season and deliver for us,” Mannu stated.

As the anticipation builds, Security Systems Management Inc/Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri is scheduled to face off against host Esy Kool/ Star Pools/Ranvis Nadi today at 8pm.