Friday, August 11, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Catarogo anchors T/Naitasiri`s BOG hopes

France Catarogo, the player who clinched the Battle of the Giants title for Labasa with a thrilling extra-time goal last year, is now gearing up for a new chapter with Tailevu Naitasiri.

This shift has sparked interest as fans are eager to see if he can replicate his past heroics with his new team.

Speaking to FijiLive, Catarogo expressed optimism and a sense of bond with his new teammates.

“I’m adjusting pretty well. There’s a bunch of young boys around, and it feels good to be with players in my age group. Trust is crucial, and I expect them to play positively. If we believe and are on the same page, we can make it through,” he said.

Priyant Mannu, Tailevu Naitasiri’s Coach, highlighted Catarogo’s history and potential contribution.

“France has played for the Fiji U17 National team, and despite his time with teams like Rewa and Labasa, he often had limited game time. We aim to change that. His winning goal for Labasa during last year’s BOG speaks volumes about his capabilities. We anticipate he will be in top form this season and deliver for us,” Mannu stated.

As the anticipation builds, Security Systems Management Inc/Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri is scheduled to face off against host Esy Kool/ Star Pools/Ranvis Nadi today at 8pm.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Cadet Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

Rawaqa eager to win first title wit...

Newly signed defender Kavaia Rawaqa is looking to win his first tit...
Rugby

7 Fijians in Wallabies World Cup sq...

Wallabies Coach Eddie Jones has included seven Fijian players in hi...
News

Make creative choices, artisans enc...

The First Lady, Madam Filomena Katonivere has encouraged local arti...
News

Sugar sector needs a holistic appro...

The sugar sub-sector is at a critical juncture, and transformative ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Rawaqa eager to win first title ...

Football
Newly sign...

7 Fijians in Wallabies World Cup...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Make creative choices, artisans ...

News
The First ...

Sugar sector needs a holistic ap...

News
The sugar ...

Digital display parking meters f...

News
Savusavu T...

Hosts to feature without Tawake

2023 Battle of Giants
Host Nadi ...

Popular News

Makoi health centre to undergo t...

News
The Minist...

Recruitment process to begin for...

News
The Consti...

Two DFPL matches postponed

Football
The Fiji F...

Artist DJ Casper dies aged 58

Entertainment
Americ...

Navua out to end 18-year drought...

2023 Battle of Giants
Assistant ...

Taylor Swift leads MTV VMA nomin...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Football

Rawaqa eager to win first title with Suva