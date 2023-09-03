Catarogo dedicates goals, win to all fathers

Outstanding Tailevu Naitasiri forward France Catarogo, who scored two goals in their 2-1 victory over Nadroga in Round 16 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League, dedicated his goals and the win to all dads on the special occasion of Father’s Day today.

Speaking to FijiLive, the 25-year-old Nadogo native said coming into the match, he was determined to score and help his team win as they have aimed to finish the competition in top five.

“Before the game, the coach told us to enjoy the game and at the same time do what we have come here for.”

“He told us to dominate the match from the first whistle so that Nadroga would not be able to catch us and the boys did that really well.”

“It’s the first time we have gained a good position in the league and we want to maintain that throughout the season in the remaining games.”

The third Year University of the South Pacific law student also said players’commitment was the key to their win today.

“During the break, we were committed to our training. After the BOG loss, the team felt the need to keep going and keep pushing hard.”

“It’s all about bonding together as a team and working together to achieve results as such to progress in the competition.”

“We just wanted the three points from this match and that’s what we put our focus on at the back of the mind. We did what we came for and it’s what we needed.”

Catarogo further dedicated today’s achievement to his father and former national marksman and boxer, Solomone Catarogo, who is his pillar of strength.

“I just take this win and give it back to all the players and all the fathers in the team.”

“Happy Father’s day to all dads out there and also to my father back home.”

“I haven’t been home for a year but I always speak to my dad over the call every day. I miss him today because it’s Father’s day and I really wanted to spend time with him.”

“It’s University break and I will go and visit him. I love him so much. He is someone I always draw inspiration from in life.”

He used to play football for Nadogo, Tavueni, Labasa and Suva teams and also was part of the national team, seeing his success, I always feel motivated to do my best and I hope to make him proud one day by donning the national jumper as I did for Fiji U17 team eight years ago.”

Meanwhile Tailevu Naitasiri will face table leaders and Fiji FACT champs Lautoka in Round 16 next week.