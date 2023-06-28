Cawanibuka, Rinakama to assist Flying Fijians

Dual Olympic Games gold medal winning strength and conditioning coach Nacanieli Cawanibuka has joined the Fiji Water Flying Fijians for their Rugby World Cup campaign alongside renowned former Head Coach and spiritual advisor Reverend Joji Rinakama.

With Cawanibuka helping assist the team towards the first up Pacific Nations Cup and also World Cup, Head Coach Simon Raiwalui said the Fijian Drua talisman has a big role to play.

“He is obviously one of the greatest, and a great man in terms of his expertise,” Raiwalui said.

“He will play a big part in our game.”

Alongside his technical role, Cawanibuka will also uphold cultural aspects for the team with Reverend Rinakama on board as a spiritual advisor.