Wednesday, June 28, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Cawanibuka, Rinakama to assist Flying Fijians

Dual Olympic Games gold medal winning strength and conditioning coach Nacanieli Cawanibuka has joined the Fiji Water Flying Fijians for their Rugby World Cup campaign alongside renowned former Head Coach and spiritual advisor Reverend Joji Rinakama.

With Cawanibuka helping assist the team towards the first up Pacific Nations Cup and also World Cup, Head Coach Simon Raiwalui said the Fijian Drua talisman has a big role to play.

“He is obviously one of the greatest, and a great man in terms of his expertise,” Raiwalui said.

“He will play a big part in our game.”

Alongside his technical role, Cawanibuka will also uphold cultural aspects for the team with Reverend Rinakama on board as a spiritual advisor.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

World Bank project to benefit 60k F...

A new World Bank-funded project that aims to support Fiji’s efforts...
News

Typhoid conjugate vaccines arrive

The first batch of Typhoid Conjugate Vaccines (TCV) arrived in the ...
News

Prioritise safety of children, bus ...

The Minister for Education, Hon Aseri Radrodro has called on bus co...
Football

Young Kulas out to secure quarterfi...

The Digicel Young Kulas will be after a win against Papua New Guine...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

World Bank project to benefit 60...

News
A new Worl...

Typhoid conjugate vaccines arriv...

News
The first ...

Prioritise safety of children, b...

News
The Minist...

Young Kulas out to secure quarte...

Football
The Digice...

Limited access at Budget announc...

2023-24 National Budget
There will...

Fijiana XVs to take field in Dub...

Rugby
The Vodafo...

Popular News

Water Authority to get capital e...

News
The Water ...

Fijiana XVs to take field in Dub...

Rugby
The Vodafo...

No quorum, SODELPA AGM reschedul...

News
The Social...

RKS rebuild is priority in budge...

News
Good news ...

Junior Wallabies wary of Fiji

Rugby
Junior Wal...

Injured duo not out of RWC conte...

Rugby
Injured Sw...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

World Bank project to benefit 60k Fijians