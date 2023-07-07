Friday, July 7, 2023
Cawanibuka awaits team in Nadi

Dual Olympic Games gold medalist and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head of Athletic Performance, Nacanieli Cawanibuka will join the Fiji Water Flying Fijians in their next base camp in Nadi.

Cawanibuka is not part of the training programme in Taveuni.

The Strength and Conditioning coach will put the side to work at the Fijian Drua site in Legalega, Nadi with the Sigatoka Sand Dunes also on the schedule.

Fellow S&C Coach and former England Rugby National Fitness Coach David Sylvester is on full throttle, setting the sides foundation at Welagi Village ground throughout the week.

The national team wraps up camp tomorrow before traveling back to the mainland on Sunday and marching into the waiting arms of Cawanibuka on Monday.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
