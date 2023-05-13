Saturday, May 13, 2023
Celebrate our diversity and inclusivity: Katonivere

Fiji’s President and Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has called on Fijians to continue to celebrate our diversity and promote inclusivity in our schools, work places and in the communities.

Speaking at the ‘International Conference on Celebrating Girmitiyas Lives’, Ratu Wiliame said that as Fijians, we must ensure that everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed and thrive, regardless of their background.

Ratu Wiliame said we should call out and to directly address inequalities and discrimination that exist within our communities that have continued to creep up in our society.

“This requires us to examine our own biases and prejudices and intentional efforts to challenge them. We must also hold ourselves as well as each other accountable for creating a culture of inclusivity and respect, where diversity is not just tolerated but is embraced and celebrated.”

He said only then can we truly achieve our goal of building a society that is truly united in our diversity.

The President indicated that Fiji must move forward – continuing to uphold the values of inclusivity and cultural diversity, and work together to build a brighter and more equitable future for all Fijians.

He added that cultural diversity should not just be recognised, it needs to be embraced and respected where society must foster an environment of inclusivity where everyone, regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion, or cultural background, feels valued and appreciated.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
