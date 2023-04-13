Chairpersons for Economic Summit announced

The Ministry of Finance, Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics has announced twelve (12) Thematic Workings Groups (TWGs) chairperson for the upcoming National Economic Summit.

The Chairpersons for the TWGs are as follows:

TWG 1 – Macroeconomic Management – Dr Neelesh Gounder TWG 2 – Key growth sectors – Mr Daksesh Patel TWG 3 – Governance and reforms – Mr Richard Naidu TWG 4 – Human Development – Ms Nalini Singh TWG 5 – Rural & Outer Island Development – Mr. Ovini Ralulu TWG 6 – Land Based Activities – Ms. Jiu Daunivalu TWG 7 – Marine Based Activities – Ms. Susana Waqanaibete-Tuisese TWG 8 – Technology – Mr Sitiveni Halofaki TWG 9 – Indigenous participation in development – Mr. Jaoji Koroi TWG 10 – Water and Wastewater and Waste Management – Dr. Salesh Kumar TWG 11 – Transport – Mr. Mark Borg TWG 12 – Energy – Ms. Katerina Syngellakis

The Ministry met with all Chairpersons yesterday to update them on their roles and responsibilities and update them on the logistics for the Summit.

Among other responsibilities, the Chairpersons will be responsible to provide the necessary leadership, coordinate and facilitate the discussions for the Thematic Area; ensure that sufficient time is allowed for complex or contentious issues and encourage active engagement and effective communication by all members; and ensure that the meeting process encourages open, frank and thorough dialogue/discussions and every member’s opinion is sought, acknowledged and respected.

The 2023 National Economic Summit will be held next week, 20 to 21 April 2023 at Grand Pacific Hotel.

The Summit aims to bring our people together and create a collective national vision, with adequate sector policies and an implementation framework for the Government’s plan to chart a path towards economic success.