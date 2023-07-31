Challenges increase, can’t be avoided: PIF

The Pacific Islands Forum says that for some time now, the region has continued to be plagued by unprecedented nature of circumstances which it cannot avoid.

Speaking at the Opening of the 2023 Regional CSO Forum, Acting Secretary-General Dr Filimon Manoni said that while the COVID-19 situation has abated to some extent, we in our blue Pacific continue to find ourselves grappling with familiar issues, but sometimes within new and unfamiliar territory.

Dr Manoni said we all recognise the urgency of the climate crisis. Just last week, the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, stated that the era of global boiling had arrived after scientists confirmed July was on track to be the world’s hottest month on record.

He said at the same time, PIFS does not need to convince you of the historical and imminent threats of nuclear contaminants, and the very real threat that Japan poses as it plans to dump ALPS treated radioactive nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean commencing 2023.

“The Pacific continues to navigate an intensifying level of geostrategic interest both at the regional and national levels, and the challenges and opportunities they bring for our Blue Pacific,” Dr Manoni said.

The Acting Secretary-General said that CSO engagement with the regional policy landscape and regional priorities is important to our Leaders, and I commend you for continuing to ensure that your voices are heard through shared platforms.

He said, as Leaders have reiterated at their annual retreat, Civil Society is a critical partner in achieving the Leaders’ long-term vision for the Blue Pacific.

“Many of you will know that last year, Forum Leaders endorsed the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent as the blueprint to advance Pacific regionalism and its priorities for the next three decades.”

“Since we last met, the formulation of the 2050 Strategy Implementation Plan, of which a number of you here have been involved, is nearing completion. I see from the agenda that Secretariat staff will be providing you with an overview of the process to date,” he added.

Dr Manoni’s role as Deputy Secretary-General completes today.