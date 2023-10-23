Champs Ba drawn with Labasa for Pacific Cup

All time rivals, Ba and Labasa have been grouped together for this year’s Pacific Community Cup which will be played next month in Auckland.

Also drawn in Group A with the defending champions and the Babasiga Lions are Auckland All Stars, AUFFI All Stars and the USA All Stars.

Group B has Digicel Premier League and Fiji FACT champions Lautoka, Rewa, Manukau All Stars, Queensland All Stars and the NZFFI All Stars.

The 10th edition of the tournament will be played from Wednesday 22 to 26 November.

The venue will be confirmed later this week.