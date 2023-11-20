Monday, November 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Champs Ba include 8 guest players

Eight guest players have been named in defending champion Ba’s squad for the 2023 Pacific Community Cup which kicks off on Wednesday in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Men-In-Black enter the tournament with the favourites tag,  fresh off their victory in the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship a month ago, and are fueled with confidence ahead of their trip.

The side will be bolstered by former All Whites striker and current Manurewa AFC striker Monty Patterson, ex-All Whites and current Eastern Suburbs captain Adam Thomas, Eastern Suburbs striker Jacob Mechell, Manukau United Football Club defender Kentaro Ozaki, star Auckland City midfielder Yuta Naruse and Auckland United Midfielder De Andre Vollenhoven.

Former Ba defender Emosi Navaba who features for South Auckland Rangers also joins the team together with Bonnyrigg White Eagles star from Sydney and Fiji Under 20 captain Abdullah Aiyas and Wellington Phoenix trialist Faazil Ali.

Ba however will be without two star players Nabil Begg and Etonia Dogalau who are away on national duty with the Bula Boys at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The team departs tomorrow and will open their campaign against NZFFI Auckland All Stars at 9pm on Wednesday.

Ba FC: Atunaisa Nacucukidi, Tevita Koroi, Abdullah Aiyas, De Andre Vollenhoven, Faazil Ali, Giulam Razool, Jacob Mechell, Fataul Raheem, Monty Patterson, Rahul Naresh, Sailasa Ratu, Yuta Naruse, Adam Thomas, Emosi Navaba, Kentaro Ozaki, Malakai Rere, Peceli Sukabula, Praneel Naidu, Raj Pillay, Samuela Navoce, Suliano Tawanikoro.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

GCC to be reinstated under existing...

Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu today stated in Parliam...
News

Aging Denarau infrastructure to be ...

The Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation in partnership with the ...
News

Tuiqereqere added to Fiji’s judicia...

Fiji's judiciary today welcomed Dane Tuiqereqere as a Puisne Judge ...
News

Child abuse and neglect stats conti...

The Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection has revealed...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

GCC to be reinstated under exist...

News
Minister f...

Aging Denarau infrastructure to ...

News
The Minist...

Tuiqereqere added to Fiji’s judi...

News
Fiji's jud...

Child abuse and neglect stats co...

News
The Minist...

Masi to make coaching debut in P...

Football
Former Fij...

Be cautious, Chaudhry warns Paci...

News
Former Fij...

Popular News

First batch of athletes depart f...

Sports
The first ...

Byrne expects leadership from Fl...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

NZ U23 pair in All Stars Pac Cup...

Football
New Zealan...

Stay indoors, allow for clearing...

News
The Nation...

Let Camaraderie, sportsmanship s...

2023 Pacific Games
Prime Mini...

Fiji aims to make strong start i...

Rugby
The Fiji 7...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

GCC to be reinstated under existing Act