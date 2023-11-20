Champs Ba include 8 guest players

Eight guest players have been named in defending champion Ba’s squad for the 2023 Pacific Community Cup which kicks off on Wednesday in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Men-In-Black enter the tournament with the favourites tag, fresh off their victory in the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship a month ago, and are fueled with confidence ahead of their trip.

The side will be bolstered by former All Whites striker and current Manurewa AFC striker Monty Patterson, ex-All Whites and current Eastern Suburbs captain Adam Thomas, Eastern Suburbs striker Jacob Mechell, Manukau United Football Club defender Kentaro Ozaki, star Auckland City midfielder Yuta Naruse and Auckland United Midfielder De Andre Vollenhoven.

Former Ba defender Emosi Navaba who features for South Auckland Rangers also joins the team together with Bonnyrigg White Eagles star from Sydney and Fiji Under 20 captain Abdullah Aiyas and Wellington Phoenix trialist Faazil Ali.

Ba however will be without two star players Nabil Begg and Etonia Dogalau who are away on national duty with the Bula Boys at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

The team departs tomorrow and will open their campaign against NZFFI Auckland All Stars at 9pm on Wednesday.

Ba FC: Atunaisa Nacucukidi, Tevita Koroi, Abdullah Aiyas, De Andre Vollenhoven, Faazil Ali, Giulam Razool, Jacob Mechell, Fataul Raheem, Monty Patterson, Rahul Naresh, Sailasa Ratu, Yuta Naruse, Adam Thomas, Emosi Navaba, Kentaro Ozaki, Malakai Rere, Peceli Sukabula, Praneel Naidu, Raj Pillay, Samuela Navoce, Suliano Tawanikoro.