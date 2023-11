Defending champions Ba will face Auckland All Stars in their opening match of the 2023 Pacific Community Cup.

The clash between the two sides at 8pm will be the third fixture of the opening day of the tournament which kick starts on Wednesday 22 November at Bill Mckinlay Park in Panmure, Auckland.

Rewa and Manukau All Stars will start the proceedings at 5.30pm.

Labasa and the USA All Stars will the field next at 6.45pm while the last match will be between Suva and NZFFI All Stars.