Defending champions Labasa have been drawn in a pool of death for next month’s Rooster Chicken/Scoops Premium Ice-Cream Battle of the Giants in Nadi.

The Babasiga Lions are in Group B with IDC champions Suva, DFPL champions Rewa and traditional giants of Fijian football Ba.

Group A has tournament host Nadi, DFPL leaders Lautoka, Navua and Tailevu Naitasiri.

The group matches will be played from 11-13 August and the finals the following weekend.