Champs make winning start in ICC

Defending champions Sydney Mulomulo kicked off its campaign in the 2023 FANCA International Club Championship (ICC) with an impressive 4-1 win over Sabeto at Prince Charles Park in Nadi tonight.

The Australian based side led 2-1 at halftime with goals to Captain Abdullah Aiyas and Farhan Khan while Mohammed Tawfeeq scored for Sabeto.

A much better display in the second half by the visitors saw them net two further goals through Mendy Thomas and Mohammed Naeem Rahimi.

Former Rewa midfielder Betsy Ali also had a good game for Sydney Mulomulo while Suva rep Mohammed Ramzan Khan worked tirelessly for Sabeto in the encounter.