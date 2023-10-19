Thursday, October 19, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Champs make winning start in ICC

Defending champions Sydney Mulomulo kicked off its campaign in the 2023 FANCA International Club Championship (ICC) with an impressive 4-1 win over Sabeto at Prince Charles Park in Nadi tonight.

The Australian based side led 2-1 at halftime with goals to Captain Abdullah Aiyas and Farhan Khan while Mohammed Tawfeeq scored for Sabeto.

A much better display in the second half by the visitors saw them net two further goals through Mendy Thomas and Mohammed Naeem Rahimi.

Former Rewa midfielder Betsy Ali also had a good game for Sydney Mulomulo while Suva rep Mohammed Ramzan Khan worked tirelessly for Sabeto in the encounter.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Partnership to enhance service deli...

The Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection signed an ag...
News

Appoint rightful holders, President...

His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere has...
News

Medal parade honors Fijian officers...

To mark Fiji Day, a medal parade was held to honour and recognise t...
Football

Drasa upsets Lautoka in ICC thrille...

Drasa created the first upset of the 2023 FANCA International Club ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Partnership to enhance service d...

News
The Minist...

Appoint rightful holders, Presid...

News
His Excell...

Medal parade honors Fijian offic...

News
To mark Fi...

Drasa upsets Lautoka in ICC thri...

Football
Drasa crea...

Begg inspires Ba win in ICC open...

Football
Teen sensa...

Adele quits drinking after being...

Entertainment
Adele has ...

Popular News

Willis battles frontotemporal de...

Entertainment
Retired Am...

Tuisawau replaces Tabuya as Lead...

News
Prime Mini...

Medal parade honors Fijian offic...

News
To mark Fi...

FRCS increases financial limit t...

News
The Fiji R...

Farrell at flyhalf, Smith at ful...

Rugby
England co...

Suva crowned Skipper Cup champio...

Rugby
Suva dethr...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Partnership to enhance service delivery