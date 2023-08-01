Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Champs Nadi work on scrums, set pieces

Defending Skipper Cup champions and Farebrother title holders Nadi are fighting tooth and nail to better their scrum and set pieces before their crucial match against newly promoted Macuata in Round 4 of the competition on Saturday.

Coach Cohan Politini said their scrum halves and set pieces were their major weaknesses in their narrow 18-16 defeat to Suva which was also their second consecutive loss of the season.

“We really need to work on our scrum and set pieces in order to execute our game plan well.”

“We failed at this during our last two games against Naitasiri and Suva. It’s a wake-up call to the team that if our building strength is not excellent, we’ll be giving up on our scrum which we witnessed in the last two games.”

“Our set piece was weak because we were slow when the ball was returned to open play, for following the mid-way stoppages, especially in our forwards. We’ve got to be fast with our transitions, sending the ball from the left edge to the mid-way play.”

He added the jets setters will not underestimate Macuata, despite the northerner being the newly promoted team to the competition this season.

“Macuata is a new team and we don’t doubt their playing ability. I’m sure the Macuata officials will line up a strong army.”

“Like any team, we will treat them as a tough opponent and the aim is to end the losing streak and get back to our winning form.”

“We haven’t seen them play but again it’s a matter of how we approach the game. After our two losses, we won’t take them lightly because they will definitely want to upset us.”

Nadi will take on Macuata at 3pm at Prince Charles Park.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
