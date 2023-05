Defending champions Suva have been drawn in a tough group for next month’s Digicel Fiji FACT.

The top seed in Group A will face Lautoka, Navua and eight times champion Ba.

Labasa heads Group B which includes Nadi, Rewa and Tailevu Naitasiri.

Group matches will be held from June 9-11 at the HFC Bank Stadium and the finals will be played the following weekend.