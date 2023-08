Defending champion NZ Lautoka has booked its spot in the final of the RC Manubhai/Apco Coatings International Veterans Tournament after overcoming NZ Labasa 1-0 in the second semifinal at Prince Charles Park in Nadi today.

The star-studded Blues will face home side Nadi Masters in the grand final at 1pm.

Nadi Masters reigned supreme in the first semifinal this morning and defeated Nasinu Legends 2-1.