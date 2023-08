Former Member of Parliament and prominent Labasa businessman Pramod Chand is the new President of the National Federation Party.

Chand was elected during the party’s annual congress in Rakiraki on Friday night.

He replaces Pio Tikoduadua, who held onto the post for the last six years.

Meanwhile Kamal Iyer has been elected as the new General Secretary.

He replaces Seni Nabou.