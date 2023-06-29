Thursday, June 29, 2023
Chand, Matalau apply to join Nasinu

Suva’s extended squad members Nikil Chand and Semi Matalau have applied to join Nasinu in the mid-season player transfer window.

Fiji Football Association has received the transfer application of the duo forward joining the giant killers in the senior division for the remainder of the season.

Chand, who is also a Lami futsal rep, was included in Suva FC squad in early 2022 while Matalau last featured for the Capital City boys in 2021.

Meanwhile, Fiji FA has cleared 16 players in the transfer window while another 15 players have applied for a move.

The transfer window officially closes tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
