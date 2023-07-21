Friday, July 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Change in venue for Tavua vs Nadroga

There is a change in the venue for the Round 13 bottom of the table clash in the Digicel Fiji Premier League between Tavua and Nadroga on Sunday.

The match will be played at the Fiji Football Association Academy ground 1 in Namosau, Ba at 3pm.

Initially, the match was scheduled to be played at Garvey Park in Tavua.

However; the change in venue came due to the unavailability of ground.

In other matches on Sunday, a double header will be played at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park. Suva plays Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm while defending champions Rewa will take on Navua at 3pm.

Leaders Lautoka will meet neighbours Ba at Churchill Park.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Nadi will host Labasa at 7.30pm at Prince Charles Park.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Sports

Fekitoa eyes back-to-back wins

Tonga inside centre Malakai Fekitoa is hopeful for another win when...
News

Fijians are not employed with Linx,...

Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh has clarified that no Fijia...
Football

Suva receives sponsorship boost for...

Suva Football Association has received a sponsorship boost ahead of...
Rugby

Star-struck Cirikidaveta excited fo...

Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta says playing alongside some of Fiji’s top r...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Fekitoa eyes back-to-back wins

Sports
Tonga insi...

Fijians are not employed with Li...

News
Minister f...

Suva receives sponsorship boost ...

Football
Suva Footb...

Star-struck Cirikidaveta excited...

Rugby
Te Ahiwaru...

Radrigai to miss T/Naitasiri enc...

Football
Third-plac...

Stino keeps same mindset for big...

Rugby
Debutant w...

Popular News

Growth of rugby league is astoun...

Rugby
The Minist...

Traill further testifies in ex P...

News
Director A...

Man killed in drink and drive ac...

News
A man lost...

i-Taukei top teenage pregnancy s...

News
The Minist...

Nasilasila narrows in on Flying ...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Wrestler Cena to feature in movi...

Entertainment
Wrestler a...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Queensland Reds New HC