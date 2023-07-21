Change in venue for Tavua vs Nadroga

There is a change in the venue for the Round 13 bottom of the table clash in the Digicel Fiji Premier League between Tavua and Nadroga on Sunday.

The match will be played at the Fiji Football Association Academy ground 1 in Namosau, Ba at 3pm.

Initially, the match was scheduled to be played at Garvey Park in Tavua.

However; the change in venue came due to the unavailability of ground.

In other matches on Sunday, a double header will be played at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park. Suva plays Tailevu Naitasiri at 1pm while defending champions Rewa will take on Navua at 3pm.

Leaders Lautoka will meet neighbours Ba at Churchill Park.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Nadi will host Labasa at 7.30pm at Prince Charles Park.