Changes in Independent Commissions budget

There are some changes in the budget allocation for the Independent Commissions in the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year.

A sum of $35.5 million is provided to fund the operations of the Independent Commissions which is a slight increase of $200,000 compared to the $35.3 million in the 2022-2023 National Budget.

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has been allocated $927,800 which is an increase of $52,941 compared to the $874,859 in the previous budget.

The Accountability and Transparency Commission and the Constitutional Offices Commission budget of $20,000 remain unchanged.

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) has been allocated $10.1 million which is a decrease of $400,000 compared to the $10.1 million in the previous budget.

The Public Service Commission has been allocated $5.9 million which is an increase of $400,000 compared to the $5.5 million in the previous Fiscal Year.

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji has been provided $2.8 million which is an increase of $400,000 compared to the $2.4 in the previous Fiscal Year.

The Legal Aid Commission of Fiji budget remains unchanged at $10.4 million.

The Online Safety Commission has been allocated a sum of $245,906 which is an increase of $7,949 compared to the $237,956 in the previous year.

The Electoral Commission has been provided $187,835 which is a major decrease of $149,450 compared to the $337,285 in the previous Fiscal Year.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has been allocated $4.9 million which is a slight decrease of $100,000 compared to the $5.0 million in the previous year.