Changes to social protection schemes now in effect

Changes in Social Protection Programmes implemented by the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection came into effect yesterday.

the Minister Responsible Lynda Tabuya said the Poverty Benefit Scheme is now referred to as the Family Assistance Scheme while Expanded Food Voucher Program for Rural Pregnant Mothers is referred to as the Food Allowance Program for the Rural Pregnant Mothers.

Tabuya said it is also important that all existing Care and Protection (C&P); and Family Assistance (FA) recipients note that from 1 August, the supplying of food voucher through the initial vendors has ceased.

She said Government will top up the $50 food voucher value to the allowances deposited through their bank accounts and mobile wallets.

All recipients of the Care & Protection, Disability Allowance Scheme and Family Assistance will have a 15 per cent increase to allowances from the August payout.

The following are the new Social Protection allowances which will be paid out from August 2023, inclusive of the 15 per cent increase:

𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞:

Children not in school will now receive $33 rather than the old rate of $29 per month. Children in Primary School will now receive $40 rather than the old rate of $35 per month. Children in Secondary School will now receive $52 rather than the old rate of $46 per month. Children with disabilities will now receive $79 rather than the old rate of $69 per month. Children in residential homes will now receive $138 rather than the old rate of $120 per month. The $50 food voucher value will be added to the above amounts, respectively.

𝐅𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐞:

For 1-person household: new rate has changed from $35 to $40 per month; for 2-person household: new rate has changed from $58 to $66 per month; for 3-person household: new rates has changed from $92 to $105 per month and for 4-person household: new rates has changed from $127 to $146 per month. $50 food voucher value will be added to the above amounts, respectively.

𝐒𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐞 (𝐒𝐏𝐒):

For recipients on the social pension scheme, who are above 70 years will receive a 25 per cent increase to their allowance, whilst those between ages 65–69 years will receive a 15 per cent increase to their allowance. Which means if you are 65 to 69 years, the new SPS allowance will be $115 per month while for those who are 70 years and over, the SPS allowance will be $125 per month.

𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲:

For Allowance for Persons with Disability, beneficiaries will be now receiving $104 per month (currently it is $90 per month). In addition, the Bus Fare Assistance will now be administered on a monthly basis with a monthly value of $25.00 as opposed to $75.00 per quarter.

The general welfare recipients’ family is requested to bear with the Ministry as we try to process the August monthly payment, which is on the 5th of every month. Since the 5th of August is on a Saturday, we request your patience that there may be delays whereby allowances will be in the respective accounts by Monday, 7th of August.

The Ministry added should there be any clarification, please do not hesitate to approach the nearest social welfare office.