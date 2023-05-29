Monday, May 29, 2023
Changing dwellers’ mindset a challenge: Tabuya

Lynda Tabuya

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Lynda Tabuya says changing the mindset of the street dwellers is the biggest challenge her Ministry is facing right now.

Tabuya says after their review and assessment of street dwellers, the Ministry has found out that the majority of street dwellers have psycho-social issues.

“They are not necessarily choosing to be on the street but because they have mental issues that they cannot find help from home, they prefer to be outside.”

“Their own families do not know how to deal with them. Due to the mental issues they face, they feel they can live and go on the street.”

Tabuya added the Social Welfare officers are working with organisations within and outside the Ministry to engage mental health professionals in assisting dwellers.

“We have to meet with our street dwellers but when our social welfare officers go out to meet them, they run away. They feel afraid that we might return them straight to their homes. What we intend to do is create friendly space for our street dwellers so our welfare officers can profile them and talk to them to see what they really need.”

“Many of them have mental challenges and if they get the help they need through proper counseling, then they will be able to make better choices.”

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
