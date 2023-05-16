Chaudhry calls for set-up of new body

Former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry is calling for the establishment of an independent institution mandated to look into grievances of those that have suffered some form of political violence.

Speaking at the National Thanksgiving and Reconciliation Church Service on Sunday, the Fiji Labour Party Leader said Fiji must take concrete steps to prevent such treasonous acts from every hurting our nation that seeks to destroy our national harmony.

Chaudhry said Fiji is a multiracial country – there will always be elements that will seek to upset the equilibrium in the pursuit of their own vested interest in playing on the fears and emotions of the vulnerable in our society.

“Groups with grievances, whether real or perceived, should have an avenue, where they can seek redress. I suggest the establishment of an independent institution to deal with such matters.”

“This is nothing new – the idea of a body along the lines of that set up in South Africa after the Apartheid era was mooted here after the 1987 and 2000 coups, but not acted upon by the successive Government.”

“I believe that a specially created institution of this nation should not only be tasked with dealing with the truth of what had happened in the past. It should also be empowered to deal with grievances or concerns affecting the different groups that constitute our nation.”

Chaudhry is also calling on the Government to promote national harmony, understanding and peace building, enhancing better understanding between Fiji’s diverse communities.