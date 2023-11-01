Chaudhry has no political credibility: Iyer

National Federation Party General-Secretary Kamal Iyer says Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry has no political and moral credibility to lecture them about principles.

Iyer in a statement said Chaudhry’s senseless and baseless attack on the NFP’s stand in the two most recent foreign policy issues of the way Fiji voted at the United Nations and also withdrew its name from a resolution calling on China to end its human rights violation against the Uyghur and minority Muslims shows his desperation to become relevant.

“The NFP is not 60 years old for nothing. We have prevailed because we have never shirked our principles.”

“A political clown known for his treachery should be the last person to talk about running with the hare and hunting with the hounds to preserve one’s interest.”

Iyer said there are mechanisms within both the Coalition Agreement endorsed by the three governing parties at the end of last year, as well as the Memorandum of Understanding between the People’s Alliance and NFP signed last April, which provide mechanisms for the parties to point out their concerns on issues that are inconsistent with their own party’s values.

“All three leaders are cognizant of this and meet as a Coalition Committee to amicably iron out concerns.”

“Unlike the FLP Leader who in May 1992 entered into a worthless agreement with the SVT, as well as collude with Nationalist leader Sakeasi Butadroka in an attempt to become Leader of the Opposition.”

“And lest the people forget the FLP’s leader’s role in the illegal military regime after the December 2006 coup.”

He went on to say: “A person cloaked in political deviousness and living in a glass house should be the last person to throw stones at others.”