Chaudhry questions integrity of Vosarogo appointment

Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chanudhry says he is disappointment and appalled that Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has continued to stubbornly uphold the appointment of Filimoni Vosarogo as Attorney-General.

The Fiji Labour Party claims, this despite the fact that it is clearly unconstitutional and is strongly opposed by the Fiji Law Society.

In a statement, FLP Leader, Mahendra Chaudhry said their concern is that the Vosarogo case is yet another instance of the highly questionable manner in which the Coalition Government have been flouting rules and conventions in making appointments to high offices.

The former Prime Minister also revealed that the appointment of Fiji’s new Acting Director of Public Prosecution, John Rabuku is another case in point.

Chaudhry said that the Acting DPP was also found guilty of professional misconduct in relation to trust funds by the Independent Legal Services Commission in 2013.

“The Attorney General is the supreme law enforcement officer of the land and chief legal advisor to the government.”

Chaudhry added that he (Vosarogo) must, therefore, be a person of unimpeachable and unquestionable integrity.

Chaudhry said while responding to controversy on the appointment of Vosarogo, Rabuka is willing to push the matter to a judicial review rather than withdraw the appointment, signalling his lack of confidence in the opinion of the Fiji Law Society.

The former Prime Minister said obviously, like the proverbial ostrich, the Prime Minister has got his head buried in the sand.

“Section 96(2)(b) of the 2013 Constitution states clearly that a person is not qualified to be appointed Attorney General if he has been found guilty of any proceeding by the Independent Legal Services Commission or any proceeding under the law governing legal practitioners.”

“In a case filed against him with the ILSC in 2017, Vosarogo pleaded guilty to misconduct on several counts in relation to trust fund money.”

Chaudhry said Commissioner Thomas Hickie found that the level of culpability was “sufficiently high” to justify a fine rather than a reprimand, including a restricted practising licence for close to two years.

Chaudhry also said the ILSC Commissioner Justice Madigan was particularly incensed that John Rabuku had failed to respond to notices sent by the Chief Registrar. He says the Commissioner saw this as defiance of authority, suspended Rabuku’s licence to practice for three months and imposed a fine.

“Section 117 (2) of the Constitution holds that the Director of Public Prosecutions must be a person qualified to be appointed as a judge. Section 105(1) says a person qualified to be a judge must be “of the highest competence and integrity.”

The former Prime Minister said that the Acting DPP clearly does not qualify, and such controversial appointments are indicative of Rabuka’s defiance of the rule of law and public opinion, and must be strongly condemned.

Chaudhry added that the unceremonious manner in which the reshuffle was announced is being strongly questioned by some of Rabuka’s own Ministers.

He said what we are seeing is simply a continuation of the questionable, and often unconstitutional, practices and policies of the former FijiFirst government.

“There is a degree of arrogance, and defiance of the requirements of accountability and transparency coming through which bode ill for the future governance of our nation,” the former Prime Minister added.

FijiLive has sent questions to the Acting Director of Public Prosecution, John Rabuku.