Wednesday, May 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Chaudhry responds to personal attacks

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry has defended the personal attacks on him by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

Prof Prasad had attacked Chaudhry by saying that his political track record is no secret.

“Here is a person who employed his son as his private secretary and claimed housing allowance when staying in his own house as Prime Minister.”

“Therefore, this shows that Chaudhry is only good at nit-picking. This is being thoroughly dishonest.”

In response, Chaudhry said his son had applied for the job and had been interviewed for it by the Public Service Commission.

“As for my house, as Prime Minister I was entitled to free housing or a housing allowance if I stayed in my own house.”

“This was in accordance with the rules. There was nothing questionable about it,” he said.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Four political parties temporarily ...

Acting Registrar of Political Parties, Ana Mataiciwa has suspended ...
Football

Ba eyes ICC qualification

Ba aims to qualify for the 2023 Digicel/ Tebara Halal Meats Muslim ...
NRL

Four Fijians in Women’s Natio...

Four players who share links to Fiji have been named in the 2023 Ha...
Football

Tavua returns to Muslim IDC after 1...

Tavua returns to the 2023 Digicel /Tebara Halal Meats Muslim Inter ...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Four political parties temporari...

News
Acting Reg...

Ba eyes ICC qualification

Football
Ba aims to...

Four Fijians in Women’s Na...

NRL
Four playe...

Tavua returns to Muslim IDC afte...

Football
Tavua retu...

Prof Prasad will not resign: AG

News
Attorney-G...

FLP wants investigation into pay...

News
Fiji Labou...

Popular News

There’s no political inter...

News
Acting Dir...

Fijiana 7s still in hunt for Oly...

Rugby
The Fijian...

Fiji held in Toulouse 7s opener

Rugby
The Fiji m...

GB vs Fijiana will be a huge gam...

Rugby
Great Brit...

Man to appear in court for sexua...

News
The Crimin...

Prof Prasad clears misinformatio...

News
Deputy Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Solomon Warriors vs Lupe Ole Soaga SC