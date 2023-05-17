Chaudhry responds to personal attacks

Former Prime Minister and Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry has defended the personal attacks on him by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad.

Prof Prasad had attacked Chaudhry by saying that his political track record is no secret.

“Here is a person who employed his son as his private secretary and claimed housing allowance when staying in his own house as Prime Minister.”

“Therefore, this shows that Chaudhry is only good at nit-picking. This is being thoroughly dishonest.”

In response, Chaudhry said his son had applied for the job and had been interviewed for it by the Public Service Commission.

“As for my house, as Prime Minister I was entitled to free housing or a housing allowance if I stayed in my own house.”

“This was in accordance with the rules. There was nothing questionable about it,” he said.