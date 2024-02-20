Chaudhry supports call for 2022 election audit

Former Prime Minister Mahendra Chaudhry has supported the call by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission Barbara Malimali, for the Government to decide urgently on an independent audit of the 2022 general election results.

Chaudhry in a statement said, “It is inexcusable that the Commission has been kept waiting for an answer for over a year now.”

“The election was marred by a glitch in the FEO results app for close on six hours

on the night of 15 December 2022. The post glitch results had dramatically changed in favour of the Fiji First Party, as it had following similar glitches in the 2018 and 2014 general elections.”

He said on 16 December 2022 when the count was in process, the leaders of Labour, NFP,

Unity and PAP wrote to the then Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, rejecting

the results thus far announced.

“They called for an immediate halt to the tallying of votes and demanded an urgent audit of the election management system.”

“I wrote to Prime Minister Rabuka on 3 January 2024 calling on him to Commission

an independent audit of the entire Electoral process for the 2022 general elections as

per our earlier demand.”

“I am still waiting for an answer from him. It seems he has changed his mind after

having narrowly managed to get into power.”

“This seeming about-face by the Prime Minister leaves the issue of integrity and trust

of the people in our Electoral system hanging in the air.”

The Fiji Labour Party Leader is calling on the Prime Minister to act in good faith and have an independent audit of the system and the results of the 2022 elections done without delay.