Chaudhry takes a swipe at Tabuya’s policies

The Fiji Labour Party says the poor have been disadvantaged with rising food prices and the phasing out of free bus fare assistance for the elderly while government Ministers line up their pockets, and the rich receive huge tax breaks and concessions.

This comes in the light of  the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection’s  intentions to remove 500 recipients from the social welfare program this year and put them on job placement.

In a statement, former prime minister and FLP Leader Mahendra Chaudhry said the poor must brace themselves after the Coalition Government intends to slash people’s ‘Bus Fare Assistance’ in order to clamp down on abuse.

Chaudhry said that the Minister for Social Protection Lynda Tabuya also wants an expiry date for recipients of the poverty benefit scheme because she claims it is ‘only there to absorb temporary shocks’.

He said Minister Tabuya should know better – the scheme is not just there to absorb temporary shocks; this is a deliberate attempt to systematically cut back on the Protection Program.

“The moves outlined by the Minister are highly insensitive, considering that the paltry $15 – 25 per person increase in the Social Welfare pay out is hardly adequate to compensate for the huge increase in the cost of living due to the 15 per cent VAT increase.”

The former prime minister said from 1 January, families are paying more on imported and domestic products.

Chaudhry queried whether school bus fares assistance is next on the pretext of removing abuse?

He said FLP has repeatedly warned that the policies of the Coalition were widening the gap between the rich and the poor in Fiji.

“On what basis is this government holding the poor accountable when they themselves are abusing the system. I am appalled at the total lack of sensitivity to the plight of the poor that is coming through in the government’s policies,” Chaudhry said.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
