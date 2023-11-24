Chew meets with Fiji’s envoy to China

The Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew met with Fiji’s Ambassador designate to the People’s Republic of China His Excellency Robert Lee at the Fiji Police Headquarters, yesterday.

The Acting Commissioner briefed Ambassador Lee on ways the Fiji Police Force has benefited from police to police cooperation with the PRC’s Ministry of Public Security, through the provision of specialized equipment and training.

With a Fijian Police officer on the verge of completing his studies in China, the Acting Commissioner requested Ambassador Lee’s assistance in securing more training opportunities, particularly focusing on leadership.

Ambassador Lee assured the Acting Commissioner of assisting the Fiji Police Force during his tenure, supporting the work of law enforcement.