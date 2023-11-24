Friday, November 24, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Chew meets with Fiji’s envoy to China

The Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew met with Fiji’s Ambassador designate to the People’s Republic of China His Excellency Robert Lee at the Fiji Police Headquarters, yesterday.

The Acting Commissioner briefed Ambassador Lee on ways the Fiji Police Force has benefited from police to police cooperation with the PRC’s Ministry of Public Security, through the provision of specialized equipment and training.

With a Fijian Police officer on the verge of completing his studies in China, the Acting Commissioner requested Ambassador Lee’s assistance in securing more training opportunities, particularly focusing on leadership.

Ambassador Lee assured the Acting Commissioner of assisting the Fiji Police Force during his tenure, supporting the work of law enforcement.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

2 arrested over importation of illi...

A joint operation between the Fiji Police Narcotics Bureau, Fiji Re...
Rugby

Rokolisoa named in All Blacks 7s

Fiji-born playmaker Akuila Rokolisoa has been named in the All Blac...
Football

Suva remains on song in Pacific Cup...

Suva remains on song in the 2023 Pacific Community Cup in Auckland ...
News

Nabobo-Baba is FNU Vice-Chancellor

The Fiji National University (FNU) Council has announced the appoin...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

2 arrested over importation of i...

News
A joint op...

Rokolisoa named in All Blacks 7s...

Rugby
Fiji-born ...

Suva remains on song in Pacific ...

Football
Suva remai...

Nabobo-Baba is FNU Vice-Chancell...

News
The Fiji N...

Inaugural Medics IDC hailed a su...

Football
The inaugu...

Rainibogi wins three Gold medals...

Weightlifting
Fiji's fla...

Popular News

Krishna heads back to India

Football
Fiji’s lon...

Tigers sign powerhouse Bati prop...

NRL
Wests Tige...

Aging Denarau infrastructure to ...

News
The Minist...

Tribunal to hear suspended CJ...

News
The four-m...

Debate on local govt amendment b...

News
The Attorn...

Seruvakula is Flying Fijians Act...

Rugby
Fiji Rugby...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

2 arrested over importation of illicit drugs