Chief Registrar Tomasi Bainivalu has pleaded guilty to one count of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Bainivalu appeared before Chief Magistrate Waleen George in a closed court session this afternoon and pleaded guilty to the charge.

It is alleged that Bainivalu, sometime in June this year was driving under the influence of alcohol, along Brown Street in Suva.

The matter has been adjourned to 11 October 2023 for sentencing.