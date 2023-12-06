Wednesday, December 6, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Chief-Registrar stays, says Turaga

The Attorney-General Siromi Turaga has defended the Chief Registrar Timoci Bainivalu, after the Court invoked Section 15(1) (f) of the Sentencing and Penalties Act, 2009, and discharged him without recording a conviction.

In October, the Chief Registrar pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle whilst there was present in his blood system a concentration of alcohol in excess of the prescribed limit – Contrary to Section 103(1) (a) and 114 of the Land Transport Act 1998.

Speaking to FijiLive, the Attorney-General said he was sentenced by the Court of Law, which the Court ruled that Bainivalu was discharged without conviction – That stands.

Turaga said if anyone is aggrieved, they should take up the matter upon appeal.

“Section 15(1) (f) of the Sentencing and Penalties Act, 2009 allows for the discharge of the Chief Registrar without recording the conviction.”

When we asked whether a senior public officer should be held to a much higher standard, the Attorney-General said that the Courts had decided on the matter and that does not mean that a public officer should be any different of anyone else.

Turaga said that Bainivalu is neither the only person nor the first person to have his records discharged without conviction.

“You can express your disagreement, that’s fine. Not every sentenced discharged by the Court is accepted by us or anyone,” Turaga said.

Meanwhile, in October, the Court ruled that its reasons for the non-convictions were that Bainivalu has served faithfully for the State for almost three decades – It was only due to his poor judgement that he had consumed 12.4 milligrams of alcohol more than the legal limit.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Death of taxi driver classified as ...

Police investigators have classified the case, in relation to the d...
Rugby

Emerging talents for HPU pathway

A new wave of emerging talents are set to be part of the Fiji Rugby...
Rugby

Brown for All Stars at Coral Coast ...

South Africa 7s star Kyle Brown will feature for the McDonald's All...
News

Police to beef up operations this f...

The Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says Police will b...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Death of taxi driver classified ...

News
Police inv...

Emerging talents for HPU pathway...

Rugby
A new wave...

Brown for All Stars at Coral Coa...

Rugby
South Afri...

Police to beef up operations thi...

News
The Acting...

Drua to face Brumbies, Rebels in...

Rugby
Swire Ship...

224 traffic infringement notices...

News
The Fiji P...

Popular News

It wasn’t our day, says gr...

Rugby
A hurting ...

Family and friends farewell Bune...

News
Fiji’s for...

Fiji finishes sixth in Pacific G...

2023 Pacific Games
Team Fiji ...

Officer charged for obtaining a ...

News
A Fisherie...

Tikoduadua attends Defence Minis...

News
The Minist...

Ratuniyarawa pleads guilty to se...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Death of taxi driver classified as murder