Chiefs post big win over Fijian Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua suffered a 50-17 loss to the Chiefs in Round 8 of Super Rugby Pacific at the FMG Stadium in Waikato on Friday.

The current leaders of the competition maintained their fine form from the opening whistle and adapted well to the wet and slippery conditions.

Halfback Cortez Ratima scored the first try just in the second minute of play and Shaun Stevenson crossed for the second Chiefs try as they led 14-0 eight minutes into the match.

The Drua replied with a try in the 14th minute after some brilliant work from Captain Tevita Ikanivere from a line-out saw hardworking flanker Elia Canakaivata barge his way through the defence to score.

Flyhalf Teti Tela converted to narrow the gap to 14-7.

The hosts scored two tries in a space of seven minutes through Kaylum Boshier and Damien McKenzie, both from defensive mistakes to lead 26-7 while Drua was temporarily reduced to 14 players after Apisalome Vota was sin-binned for a professional foul.

Ikanivere dropped the ball on the try-line in the 32nd minute before Michael Naitokani made amends with the second try for the visitors four minutes later.

The Chiefs also had a player short after Etene Nanai-Setoro copped a yellow card for repeated infringements.

Samisoni Taukei’aho scored the Chiefs fifth try just before halftime as they commandingly led 31-12 at the break.

Drua started the second spell well and a good run from winger Ilaisa Droasese saw him connect with Joseva Tamani and get an offload back to score their third try.

More indiscipline from the Drua players saw them lose prop Haereiti Hetet sin-binned and continuous errors, uneven lineouts and handling errors gifted the Chiefs three more tries as skipper Brodie Retalick, Tupou Va’ai, and Nanai Setoro crossed over to hit the 50 point mark.

The Mick Byrne coached side returns home tomorrow and will face the Blues in their next match at Churchill Park in Lautoka next Saturday.