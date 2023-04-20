Thursday, April 20, 2023
Chiefs will not relinquish their status: Byrne

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says they are eager to face leaders, the Chiefs in Super Rugby Pacific on Friday.

“In the first place we have to make them know the physicality of the game again,” Byrne said.

“We’re gaining a lot of confidence in the way we were and again on the weekend.

“The players have realized you know, that when they carry strong they actually make good gain ground.”

No matter the selection, Byrne said the Chiefs will not relinquish their undefeated status lightly and would not field an inexperienced pack against the Drua.

The Chiefs have got some All Blacks, and about what sort of selection is expected I’d like to think that when when the Crusaders came here, they saw it was early in the season they probably saw it as a chance to rest their All Blacks.

“We might have sent a message to say, you know, just be careful if you do that.

“Having said that the Chiefs they’ll probably want to stay in the position they’re in.”

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
