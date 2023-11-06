Child, 7, was youngest suicide victim

The youngest person to commit suicide in Fiji was a 7-year-old child.

Revealing this alarming statistic at the Lifeline Fiji Touching HEAVEN Gala Dinner held at the GPH on Saturday night, His Excellency the President, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere stated that suicide becoming one of the country’s leading causes of death is alarming and losing a young child is a heartbreaking reminder of the urgency of this issue.

He said it has been statically reported that for every 36 hours, a Fiji citizen attempts to take their own life.

“This highlights the magnitude of the challenge we face. Therefore, the work carried out by Lifeline Fiji is vital.”

“Lifeline Fiji’s unwavering dedication to addressing this crisis is a beacon of hope for all of us, especially for those who may be struggling in silence.”

“Their helpline provides a lifeline of support, a compassionate voice in a moment of despair, and a glimmer of hope in the darkest of times. The work they do, not only saves lives but also nurtures a culture of understanding, trust, compassion, and resilience in our society.”

“Let us stand together to ensure that every Fijian knows they are not alone, that help is just a call away, and that there is hope for a brighter tomorrow. Together, we can make a difference, touch the heavens, and save lives,” President Katonivere said.

Lifeline Fiji’s nationwide 24-hour toll-free crisis intervention helpline – 1543, plays a crucial role in immediately assisting those in crisis, suited with the aim of suicide prevention, intervention, and response.