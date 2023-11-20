Child abuse and neglect stats continue to rise

The Ministry for Women, Children and Social Protection has revealed that cases of child welfare cases have continued to increase over the years.

As we mark International Day for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect today, the Ministry is calling for urgent intervention and prevention.

According to the Child Welfare Act National Database, 1,968 cases were reported in 2022, and 50 per cent of these cases were reported through the Child Helpline (1325).

The reported child welfare cases have increased compared to 2021, where 1,518 cases were reported and in 2020, 1,719 cases were reported.

Statistics also show that child abuse and neglect happen within a child’s safe space, and often the perpetrator is someone within a child’s immediate family and this is evident in 60 per cent of the cases reported in 2022.

The theme for PCAN 2023 is ‘’Every Child is one adult away from being a success story. It starts with us.’’