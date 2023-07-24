Child rape accused remanded

A 49-year-old man charged with the rape of a 5-year-old girl at a village in the Lomaiviti Group has been remanded by the Magistrates Court in Suva.

The suspect appeared before Chief Magistrate, Waleen George charged with two counts of rape.

He committed the offences between 1 and 30 November, 2022 and 1 and 31 May, 2023 and was living under the same roof as the victim and was the grand-uncle of the child.

Magistrate George while denying bail to the accused told him that his act is not of a teenage boy but of a matured adult and that it is an indectable offence.

The accused has also been issued a Domestic Violence Restraining Order (DVRO) under section 27 pf the Domestic Violence Act of 2009.

The accused in his defence told the court that he suffers from a cold.

The matter has be transferred to the High Court and will be recalled on 7 August, 2023 for plea.