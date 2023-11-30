Thursday, November 30, 2023
Child safety is a shared responsibility: ACP Driu

As we near the school holidays, Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations (ACP) Livai Driu is reminding parents and guardians of their responsibilities in ensuring the safety of their children at all times.

The reminder comes following concerning images shared of children seen playing in flooded areas yesterday, despite repeated calls and awareness issued about the need to stay away from flooded areas.

ACP Driu said with some students opting to stay home as they have completed their exams, parents and guardians should ensure that they are supervised and remain in the safety of their homes.

He stressed that Police are conducting visitations to schools, working with teachers in disseminating safety tips and information to students, it is imperative for the learning and counseling process to continue at home.

ACP Driu said the safety of our children is a shared responsibility, and Police need the support and cooperation of all stakeholders, and in particular, the family structure.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
