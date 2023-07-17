Monday, July 17, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Chua begins search for U16 footballers

Digicel national women’s head coach Angeline Chua has begun scouting players in the northern division for the OFC Under 16 Championship in Tahiti in September.

So far, Chua has picked eight players from the Taveuni Digicel Women’s League for the Under 16 Girls’ team trials over the weekend.

Chua, who witnessed the league in Taveuni, was impressed by the level of competition between the four women’s teams.

“It is a well-organised women’s football league and I am happy with the level of competition there,” Chua said.

“The interest is huge in women’s football in Garden Island and there are a lot of potential players.”

It will be the first time for the eight players from Taveuni to participate in the trials at the Fiji FA Academy in Labasa on Saturday.

“It’s a great opportunity for these players to showcase their talent with other potential players in the North and wear the national jumper.”

Meanwhile, South Taveuni Women’s FC maintains the lead in the Digicel Women’s Senior League Taveuni Zone after a 2-1 win over Holy Cross Women FC last Saturday at Bucalevu Secondary School Ground in Taveuni.

In another match on Saturday, Bucalevu Women FC and Niusawa Women FC played to a nil-all draw in round four of the competition.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

232 free heart surgeries conducted ...

Sai Prema Foundation executive Namrata Tappoo says 232 heart surger...
NRL

Sivo, RCG slapped with match suspen...

Fiji Bati and Parramatta Eels winger Maika Sivo and veteran prop Re...
Rugby

Teba stars for Serevi’s Rhinos in U...

Fiji 7s playmaker Iowane Teba scooped the Player of the Tournament ...
Football

Rt Cakobau Park to host double head...

Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park will host a Digicel Fiji Premier League...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

232 free heart surgeries conduct...

News
Sai Prema ...

Sivo, RCG slapped with match sus...

NRL
Fiji Bati ...

Teba stars for Serevi’s Rhinos i...

Rugby
Fiji 7s pl...

Rt Cakobau Park to host double h...

Football
Nausori’s ...

Traill testifies in Bainimarama,...

News
The Magist...

Messi signs with Inter Miami CF

Football
Inter Miam...

Popular News

Campbell-Gillard, Blake return f...

NRL
Reagan Cam...

14-men Naitasiri edge Nadi at ho...

Rugby
14-men Nai...

Flying Fijians RWC kit unveiled

Rugby
The Fiji W...

Nand to be sworn-in tomorrow

News
Attorney-G...

Masi in for Super Rugby top hono...

Rugby
Fijian Dru...

Nawaqanitawase in for Pumas test...

Rugby
Mark Nawaq...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

232 free heart surgeries conducted so far