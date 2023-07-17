Chua begins search for U16 footballers

Digicel national women’s head coach Angeline Chua has begun scouting players in the northern division for the OFC Under 16 Championship in Tahiti in September.

So far, Chua has picked eight players from the Taveuni Digicel Women’s League for the Under 16 Girls’ team trials over the weekend.

Chua, who witnessed the league in Taveuni, was impressed by the level of competition between the four women’s teams.

“It is a well-organised women’s football league and I am happy with the level of competition there,” Chua said.

“The interest is huge in women’s football in Garden Island and there are a lot of potential players.”

It will be the first time for the eight players from Taveuni to participate in the trials at the Fiji FA Academy in Labasa on Saturday.

“It’s a great opportunity for these players to showcase their talent with other potential players in the North and wear the national jumper.”

Meanwhile, South Taveuni Women’s FC maintains the lead in the Digicel Women’s Senior League Taveuni Zone after a 2-1 win over Holy Cross Women FC last Saturday at Bucalevu Secondary School Ground in Taveuni.

In another match on Saturday, Bucalevu Women FC and Niusawa Women FC played to a nil-all draw in round four of the competition.