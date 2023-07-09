Chua gracious in Young Kulas defeat

Digicel Young Kulas Head Coach Angeline Chua graciously accepted their 7-0 defeat to New Zealand in the final of the OFC Under 19 Women’s Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday.

Chua said she is happy with the gallant performance displayed by the players throughout the tournament.

“We came with a plan and then sometimes football is like this, your plan will work out and your plan doesn’t work out.”

“We went into the changing room and regrouped and tried to do a little development with the team.”

“We came into the second half searching for the goals to make sure that every player is able to showcase their talent.”

Chua added that players lacked the energy and power in their defence to counter New Zealand in the second half.

“Fijian players have a little bit of power and strength in terms of our playing. If we went in that direction it would have been a little bit better for us.”

“In the first half we tried to dig deeper and found some trouble on our defence and in the second half we played our usual formation and passing game.”

“If the players can continue to play on and we usually try to start and finish with them and we don’t give up on them.”

New Zealand will feature in the FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup in Columbia next year.