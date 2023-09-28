Thursday, September 28, 2023
Chua proud of performance despite loss

National women’s head coach Angeline Chua is proud of the team’s performance and has applauded the efforts of the Junior Kulas despite going down 1-0 to New Zealand in the final of the OFC Under 16 Women’s Championship in Tahiti last night.

After holding off a strong New Zealand outfit at 0-0 at the break, an injury time goal by Katie Pugh saw the arch-rivals take the win.

“It’s really hard to take the loss. The emotions are running high but I am really proud of the team getting on the field and carrying out the game plan and having that dream alive for Fiji,” Chua told OFC Media.

“We put on the dream we had of the Dominican Republic. We said, “why not Fiji win it this time so we put out our plan.”

Despite forming a team in a short period, Chua said the team has proven that they can contest a tough team like the Kiwis.

“In Fiji, there are so many talented girls. We only came together for two weeks after doing an extensive selection and we raced with time and progressed.”

“We only tried to contest New Zealand. This bunch of girls made history and showed the country that it’s possible to contest with New Zealand.”

Meanwhile, Fijian co-Captain Seruwaia Laulaba won the Golden Ball award as the player of the tournament and goalkeeper Rosaline Seraphina snatched the Golden Glove award.

Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
