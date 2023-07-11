Chua to guide Fiji U16 championship

National women’s football coach Angeline Chua is eager to guide the Digicel Fiji Under 16 at the OFC Under 16 Girls Championship in Tahiti in September.

Chua guided the Young Kulas to reach the final of the OFC Under 19 Women’s Championship in Suva but the side suffered a massive 7-nil defeat to defending champions New Zealand over the weekend.

The Singaporean national said she wants to take up the next challenge which falls on her path.

“Next is the OFC Under 16 and it’s just in a few months. The preparation has to start soon.”

“We will be hosting some scouting programs and we will use the age-grade leagues to identify players for the national team to represent Fiji.”

“There are a lot of potential young athletes and we have witnessed them perform in the talent identification programs that are being hosted by the Fiji FA.”

The OFC Under 16 Girls Championship will be played between 13 to 30 September.