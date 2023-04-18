Chua to host first Kula Girls trial camp

Newly appointed women’s head coach Angeline Chua will host her first trial camp with the Digicel Kula Girls from the 24-29 of April at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

Chua told FijiLive the camp will include 30 local-based footballers and it is part of the build-up towards the International Friendlies during the FIFA window in June-July.

“I have been told that there are few national reps abroad but they will not be included in this trial. I have selected the 30 players from the Super League and women’s senior league. Some Under 19 girls will also be part of the camp because I have seen them play and they have given a very impressive performance.”

“We have selected players from each team despite knowing that Labasa and Ba have the most national reps. I have seen some quality players in Rewa, Nadi and Suva and senior teams who have the potential to be part of the camp.”

“In this camp, I want to see the players’ level of physicality and knowledge around the game plan that the women’s team management has prepared. I have seen a lot of good strikers and midfielders but in this camp, we want to see more defenders and goalkeepers.”

Chua said the second camp will be held in early June.