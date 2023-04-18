Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Chua to host first Kula Girls trial camp

Newly appointed women’s head coach Angeline Chua will host her first trial camp with the Digicel Kula Girls from the 24-29 of April at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Vatuwaqa, Suva.

Chua told FijiLive the camp will include 30 local-based footballers and it is part of the build-up towards the International Friendlies during the FIFA window in June-July.

 “I have been told that there are few national reps abroad but they will not be included in this trial. I have selected the 30 players from the Super League and women’s senior league. Some Under 19 girls will also be part of the camp because I have seen them play and they have given a very impressive performance.”

“We have selected players from each team despite knowing that Labasa and Ba have the most national reps. I have seen some quality players in Rewa, Nadi and Suva and senior teams who have the potential to be part of the camp.”

“In this camp, I want to see the players’ level of physicality and knowledge around the game plan that the women’s team management has prepared. I have seen a lot of good strikers and midfielders but in this camp, we want to see more defenders and goalkeepers.”

Chua said the second camp will be held in early June.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
