Chua trims Fiji U19 girls squad

Fiji women’s head coach Angeline Chua has trimmed down the extended Girls U19 squad to 36 after a week of training in Suva.

The team is preparing for the OFC Under 19 Girls Championship in June.

Chua said the players were selected from the regional camp which was conducted two weeks ago.

“We had around 46 players in our first camp which was part of our talent identification program and we have selected 30 outfield players and four goalkeepers to march into the camp from May 8,” Chua said.

She also confirmed that two USA-based players Anisha Dwarka and Preeya Singh will join the camp.

The final squad will be named before the championship which will be played from 21 June to 8 July in Fiji.

Girls Under 19 squad: Sonia Alfred, Rebecca Mcgoon, Laisani O’Connor, Seni Lusia, Matelita Malkali, Astha Shania, Adi Litia Bakaniceva, Taivata Tikosuva, Seruwai Laulaba, Timaima Ana, Taufa Tabua, Rosalaine Saraphina (GK), Bernedette Penjueli (GK), Sereana Naweni, Narieta Leba, Asela Cokanasiga, Risha Naresh, Angeline Rekha, Caroline Qalivere, Rosi Marama, Adi Mea Naveli, Serema Saukuru, Timaima Sarakula, Luse Ratulele, Vilomena Fesaitu, Autumn Underwood (GK), Mereseni Waqali (GK), Makelesi Keleiwai, Talica Tagi, Ema Mereia, Adi Rajieli Mateni, Nazina Begum, Irinieta Kuruwavesi, Crystal Losawati.