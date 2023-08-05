Chua trims under 16 Girls squad for OFC

Digicel national women’s head coach Angeline Chua has trimmed down the Digicel Fiji U16 Women’s to a 30-member squad for OFC U16 Women’s Championship in Tahiti next month.

Initially, Chua has named an extended 46-member squad in early July after successful trials throughout the country.

Chua said the players are expected to march into camp on 21 August.

‘’We will have our camp in Suva where the players will go for intensive training and some build-up matches against the boys’ team.”

“The final 23-member squad will be named on August 27 before the team departs to Tahiti in September.”

Ten nations will compete in the tournament as hosts Tahiti will be joined by Fiji, New Caledonia, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, New Zealand, Cook Islands, Samoa, and Vanuatu.

The Baby Kulas are drawn in Group C with hosts Tahiti and Vanuatu.

Girls Under 16: Taviata Tikoisuva, Shania Singh, Laisa Finau, Akeneta Wakeham, Kasinita Taufa Tabua, Sonia Singh, Seruwaia Laulaba, Emily Esposito, Rosalain Sarahphina, Taraivini Tinai, Elesi Tabunase, Sisilia Tinai, Luse Ratulele, Sereima Nacui, Torika Drusiniwai, Loata Rokodrakia, Selina Gasai, Titilia Uqeuqe, Ulamila Rasovasova, Caroline Qalivere, Grace Lakauutu, Makareta Adasha, Litiana Verenuya, Kalesi Rokobeta, Honey Magdalene Koula, Flora Dilolou, Miriam Sorovakatini Rokovasa, Adi Volitikoro, Annie May, Viniana Direkibulu.