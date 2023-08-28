Chua trims Under 16 Girls squad

Digicel national women’s head coach Angeline Chua has trimmed and finalised a 23-member Junior Kulas squad for the OFC U16 Women’s Championship which will be played in Tahiti next month.

Initially, Chua had named a 29-member squad and said it was not an easy task to select the final squad.

“We had to do a lot of work with the 29-member extended squad for a week before selecting the final squad which was not easy,” Chua told Fiji FA media.

“Some of them are on the list because they have the quality and deserve to be here because they showed the commitment and passion to play for the country.”

“Unfortunately, we had to drop six players as we can only take 23 players as per competition rules.”

‘’We will focus on our plan and program this week in our camp here in Suva and will move to Ba for a week of preparation before heading to Tahiti on 8 September.”

The Digicel Junior Kulas will open their campaign against host Tahiti on September 14 and play Vanuatu on September 19 in Group C of the championship.

Junior Kulas: Shania Singh, Akeneta Wakeham, Kasinita Taufa Tabua, Sonia Singh, Seruwaia Laulaba, Emily Esposito, Rosalain Sarahphina, Elesi Tabunase, Sisilia Tinai, Luse Ratulele, Sereima Nauci, Torika Drusiniwai, Loata Rokodrakia, Ulamila Rasovasova, Caroline Qalivere, Grace Lakauutu, Makareta Adasha, Litiana Verenuya, Honey Magdalene Koula, Flora Dilolou, Miriam Sorovakatini Rokovasa Navaca, Adi Volitikoro, Annie May.